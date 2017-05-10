Local seniors ready to shine this summer

Former Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department track and field head coach Larry Turner has remained busy training three golden age athletes for various competitions over the summer, including Will Smith, who just returned from competing in the National Veterans Golden Ages Games in Biloxi, Mississippi. Smith and his wife, Annie, are also preparing for the 2017 National Senior Games in Birmingham, Alabama, in June, while Max Stephens is training for his first trip to the Georgia Golden Olympics in Warner Robins in September.

