Local seniors ready to shine this summer

Local seniors ready to shine this summer

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Former Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department track and field head coach Larry Turner has remained busy training three golden age athletes for various competitions over the summer, including Will Smith, who just returned from competing in the National Veterans Golden Ages Games in Biloxi, Mississippi. Smith and his wife, Annie, are also preparing for the 2017 National Senior Games in Birmingham, Alabama, in June, while Max Stephens is training for his first trip to the Georgia Golden Olympics in Warner Robins in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez Sat TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May 6 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr 19 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,647 • Total comments across all topics: 281,016,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC