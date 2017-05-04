Kipchoge leads attempt to run sub 2-hour marathon

On the 63rd anniversary of Roger Bannister breaking the four-minute mile, three elite athletes will attempt to run through another barrier - the two-hour marathon. Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will lead the attempt on Saturday at the Formula One track in Monza, along with two-time Boston Marathon winner Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia and Eritrean half-marathon world-record holder Zersenay Tadese.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.