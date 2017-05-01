Kerri Walsh Jenningsa lawsuit against AVP hangs over Huntington Beach Open absence

Kerri Walsh Jennings, the all-time winningest beach volleyball player and three-time Olympic gold medalist, has refused to sign an agreement with the Association of Volleyball Professionals to play during its 2017 season, beginning with this weekend's Huntington Beach Open. Walsh Jennings won the event last year with teammate April Ross before going on to capture the bronze medal in beach volleyball at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.