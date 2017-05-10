Kent Farrington secures Rolex Grand P...

Kent Farrington secures Rolex Grand Prix victory at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

World number one Kent Farrington landed one of British showjumping's richest prizes when he claimed a thrilling Rolex Grand Prix victory at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. His time of 39.97 seconds scooped the A 63,000 top prize as he held off rivals that included Britain's 2015 Rolex Grand Slam winner and London 2012 team gold medallist Scott Brash and former Olympic individual champion Eric Lamaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez Sat TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May 6 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr 19 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,990 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC