Kent Farrington secures Rolex Grand Prix victory at Royal Windsor Horse Show

World number one Kent Farrington landed one of British showjumping's richest prizes when he claimed a thrilling Rolex Grand Prix victory at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. His time of 39.97 seconds scooped the A 63,000 top prize as he held off rivals that included Britain's 2015 Rolex Grand Slam winner and London 2012 team gold medallist Scott Brash and former Olympic individual champion Eric Lamaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.