Katie Ledecky turning her attention to swimming worlds read comments
Five time gold medallist Katie Ledecky is enjoying a new set of challenges as a freshman at Stanford. Ledecky obliterated a pair of world records at Rio and is now the undisputed star of the U.S. swim program.
