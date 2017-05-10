Kadeena Cox back in training after fu...

Kadeena Cox back in training after funding controversy over TV show stint

15 hrs ago

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox is back in training after having had her elite UK Sports funding suspended while she took part in a reality TV show. Earlier this year British Athletics said Cox, 26, who won four medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics including golds in athletics and cycling, had her funding withdrawn while she competed in Channel 4's winter sports show The Jump.

