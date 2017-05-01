Joshua cleans up in the boxing ring but keeps his tab running at launderette
The owner of the launderette where heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua has an open tab of around A 120 has said the boxer has a "heart of gold". Muqeem Bakhtari, known locally as Max, said "joker" Joshua was a still regular at his Launderette, in Golders Green, north London, near the ex-council flat where the fighter still lives with his mum.
