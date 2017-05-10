Jonathan Brownlee crashes in Yokohama
Jonathan Brownlee was among the British athletes crashing in poor conditions at the World Triathlon Series event in Yokohama, but Sophie Coldwell managed to finish fourth in the women's race. Olympic silver medallist Brownlee crashed over the safety barrier after trying to avoid another rider on the technical course and carried his bike for one kilometre before running to 42nd place overall in the men's event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|4 hr
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC