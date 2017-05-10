Jonathan Brownlee crashes in Yokohama

Jonathan Brownlee was among the British athletes crashing in poor conditions at the World Triathlon Series event in Yokohama, but Sophie Coldwell managed to finish fourth in the women's race. Olympic silver medallist Brownlee crashed over the safety barrier after trying to avoid another rider on the technical course and carried his bike for one kilometre before running to 42nd place overall in the men's event.

