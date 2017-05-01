John Coates' IOC vice presidency on l...

John Coates' IOC vice presidency on line in Australian vote

15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The International Olympic Committee could lose one of its most influential officials when vice president John Coates faces the first challenge in almost three decades to his leadership in Australia . Coates , who has been president of the Australian Olympic Committee for 27 years and who heads the IOC 's coordination commission for the 2020 Tokyo Games, is up for election against Danni Roche in a secret ballot at the AOC's annual general meeting on Saturday in Sydney.

