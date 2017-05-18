Isinbayeva out, progress made on sanc...

Isinbayeva out, progress made on sanctions at WADA meeting

Never known for haste, the World Anti-Doping Agency delivered two pieces of news Thursday that could strengthen its ability to expedite the end of the Russian doping scandal. In one move, the WADA foundation board pressed forward with a proposal to fast-track rules changes that would give it power to suspend noncompliant Olympic committees.

