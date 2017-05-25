India bow out of Sudirman Cup after l...

India bow out of Sudirman Cup after losing to China

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

India's campaign at the Sudirman Cup ended after they went down 0-3 against top seed and 10-time champions China in the quarter-finals of the mixed team championship in Gold Coast, on Friday. It was always going to be an uphill task for the ninth seeded Indian team to breach the Chinese wall and though the mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy put up a gritty show to challenge the World No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May 6 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,321,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC