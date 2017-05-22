How to spend this half-term outdoors
If you're struggling to think of ways to keep your children entertained over the half terms holidays next week, check out Lee Valley's range of events which are taking place across Enfield and east Londona These one hour sessions take place on the indoor pump track located in the velodrome at the iconic Lee Valley VeloPark. During the session, young riders aged seven to 12 will learn to stand confidently on the pedals and understand how to negotiate the pump track safely, along with key bike handling techniques - fully preparing them for BMX track and mountain bike trails.
