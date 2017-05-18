Here comes Pippa: Britain's almost-royal wedding on the way

In this Friday, June 19, 2015 file photo, Pippa Middleton watches the quarterfinal tennis match between Canada's Milos Raonic and France's Gilles Simon on the fifth day of the Queen's Championships in London. 33-year-old Pippa Middleton is marrying a wealthy financier in the village of Englefield, west of London on Saturday May 20, 2017, with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.