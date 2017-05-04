Great Britain men win Azlan Shah Trophy
No side from the British Isles had won the title since England in 1994, and GB saw off the nine-time champions in an incredible final. Goals from Alan Forsyth and David Goodfield put GB into an early lead before Eddie Ockenden pegged one back, but Ollie Willars was on hand to extend the lead once again.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|Sat
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
