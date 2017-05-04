Great Britain men win Azlan Shah Trophy

Great Britain men win Azlan Shah Trophy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Romford Recorder

No side from the British Isles had won the title since England in 1994, and GB saw off the nine-time champions in an incredible final. Goals from Alan Forsyth and David Goodfield put GB into an early lead before Eddie Ockenden pegged one back, but Ollie Willars was on hand to extend the lead once again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romford Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... Sat Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr 19 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar '17 GymnasticsPhart 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,478 • Total comments across all topics: 280,839,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC