Goldie Sayers announces retirement from athletics

The 34-year-old Newmarket javelin thrower finished fourth at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 but retesting of anti-doping samples, uncovering a doping violation by Russia's Mariya Abakumova, saw her elevated to third last year. Sayers' bid to improve on her placing at London 2012 was wrecked by injury and she missed out on a place at the Rio Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.