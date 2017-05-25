Giles Scott determined to cap dream year with America's Cup glory
Scott secured gold in the Finn class at Rio 2016 last August to banish the disappointment of missing out on qualification for London 2012. Sir Ben Ainslie pipped the now 29-year-old to the one Team GB spot up for grabs five years ago to claim his fourth Olympic gold on home waters.
