Georgia hires former star Kupets Carter as gymnastics coach
Kupets Carter helped Georgia win four national championships and was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2014. At Georgia, in 2009 she won the Honda Broderick Cup as the nation's top female student-athlete in all sports.
