George Bennett Rides to Victory in Pasadena at the 2017 Amgen Tour of California

After cycling for seven days and 583 miles across California, Team LottoNL-Jumbo's George Bennett claimed the 2017 Amgen Tour of California race championship today in Pasadena with an overall time of 22 hours, 54 minutes and 38 seconds at America's largest professional cycling stage race. In his third Amgen Tour of California appearance, the New Zealander had ridden in second place overall since Stage 2 Monday, until overtaking the race lead from BORA-hansgrohe's reigning Polish National Road Race champion Rafal Majka in an inspired Big Bear Lake Time Trial ride on Friday.

