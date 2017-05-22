Former Olympic rowing medallist James Foad going well for Itchen Imperial

Itchen Imperial Mens Senior Four remain unbeaten after three regattas with a length and a quarter to spare over a much improved BTC A. On the short River Itchen course, the Championship leaders were never in a commanding lead with BTC, in their radically designed new boat, closing on them at the turn and again on the final run where they made up half a length with a spirited finish. Christchurch Junior Senior Four maintained their unbeaten run as they steadily eased away from BTC A , to win by three and a half lengths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.