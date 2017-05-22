Former Olympic rowing medallist James...

Former Olympic rowing medallist James Foad going well for Itchen Imperial

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Itchen Imperial Mens Senior Four remain unbeaten after three regattas with a length and a quarter to spare over a much improved BTC A. On the short River Itchen course, the Championship leaders were never in a commanding lead with BTC, in their radically designed new boat, closing on them at the turn and again on the final run where they made up half a length with a spirited finish. Christchurch Junior Senior Four maintained their unbeaten run as they steadily eased away from BTC A , to win by three and a half lengths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May 6 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC