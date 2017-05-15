Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

West Ham, gazumped by their London rivals for Batshuayi last summer, remain keen on the 23-year-old striker, according to the Daily Mirror. Michy Batshuayi scored the goal which secured the Premier League title, but he has been linked with West Ham, Marseille and Monaco Diario Gol claim the Spaniard's agent has been in negotiations with several European clubs - but that the 24-year-old forward has now decided to join Chelsea, with both parties closing on an agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May 6 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr 19 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC