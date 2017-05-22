Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

I want to thank my teammates and the staff for helping me this season! To the fans thank you for your amazing support God bless you pic.twitter.com/FV22vJoCex The Everton frontman, who left Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal in 2014, is reportedly at the top of manager Antonio Conte's shopping list, ahead of Real Madrid ace Alvaro Morata. Conte is hoping to keep Diego Costa at the club, with the Sun claiming he has pleaded with the board to tie the striker down to a new deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May 6 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr '17 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,251 • Total comments across all topics: 281,223,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC