Football rumours from the media

I want to thank my teammates and the staff for helping me this season! To the fans thank you for your amazing support God bless you pic.twitter.com/FV22vJoCex The Everton frontman, who left Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal in 2014, is reportedly at the top of manager Antonio Conte's shopping list, ahead of Real Madrid ace Alvaro Morata. Conte is hoping to keep Diego Costa at the club, with the Sun claiming he has pleaded with the board to tie the striker down to a new deal.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
