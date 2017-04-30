FIFA, Olympic official Sheik Ahmad de...

FIFA, Olympic official Sheik Ahmad denies bribery allegation

8 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

FIFA Council member Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah of Kuwait is resigning from his soccer roles under pressure from allegations in an American federal court that he bribed Asian officials. The release of court documents in the wake of Asian Football Confederation official Richard Lai pleading guilty to bribery saw Sheikh Ahmad implicated.

