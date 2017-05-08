FIFA makes changes to ethics committee while London gets 2017 awards night
Corruption cases at FIFA will be conducted by a new chief investigator and heard by a new judge thanks to sweeping changes announced by the ruling council of world football's governing body. Swiss investigator Cornel Borbely and German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert, who have combined to ban numerous football officials in recent years, will be replaced by Colombian prosecutor Maria Claudia Rojas and Greek judge Vassilios Skouris.
