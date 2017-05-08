FIFA makes changes to ethics committee while London gets 2017 awards night

Corruption cases at FIFA will be conducted by a new chief investigator and heard by a new judge thanks to sweeping changes announced by the ruling council of world football's governing body. Swiss investigator Cornel Borbely and German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert, who have combined to ban numerous football officials in recent years, will be replaced by Colombian prosecutor Maria Claudia Rojas and Greek judge Vassilios Skouris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.