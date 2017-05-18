Fernando Gaviria wins Giro d'Italia s...

Fernando Gaviria wins Giro d'Italia stage 12 as Geraint Thomas loses more time

16 hrs ago

Fernando Gaviria sprinted to victory on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia on what proved another disappointing day for Team Sky's Geraint Thomas. Quick-Step's Gaviria burst clear at the end of the Giro's longest stage to claim his third win ahead of Jakub Mareczko and Ireland's Sam Bennett .

Chicago, IL

