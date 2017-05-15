Federer to skip French Open, focus on grass, hard courts
Roger Federer is skipping the French Open and instead will prepare for the grass and hard courts later this season. His agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed that Federer won't compete at the year's second Grand Slam tournament, which starts in Paris on May 28. Federer won the title at the clay-court major in 2009 to complete a career Grand Slam.
