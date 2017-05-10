Ex-champ Pascal's clash with Alvarez clash looks to revive boxing interest

A clash of local contenders Jean Pascal and Eleider Alvarez and a title defence by Adonis Stevenson may be just what was needed to shake Canadian pro boxing out of the doldrums. Fans who have had little to get excited about, except perhaps David Lemieux's re-emergence as a middleweight contender, have been buying tickets for the June 3 card at the Bell Centre that will also feature rising welterweight Custio Clayton of Dartmouth, N.S. against an as-yet unannounced opponent.

