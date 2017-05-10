Evesham paddler Mike Dickinson picked...

Evesham paddler Mike Dickinson picked to represent Great Britain in Bratislava

TEENAGE paddler Mike Dickinson has been picked to represent Great Britain at the ICF Canoe Slalom Junior and U23 World Championships. Despite his early health issues, Dickinson has always thrived in the sport, paddling at the local sites on the river Avon around Evesham.

