Evesham paddler Mike Dickinson picked to represent Great Britain in Bratislava
TEENAGE paddler Mike Dickinson has been picked to represent Great Britain at the ICF Canoe Slalom Junior and U23 World Championships. Despite his early health issues, Dickinson has always thrived in the sport, paddling at the local sites on the river Avon around Evesham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC