Elaine Thompson powers to Shanghai sprint success

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson posted the fastest time in the world this year to claim victory over 100 metres at the second round of the IAAF Diamond League in Shanghai. The 24-year-old Jamaican, who claimed the 100m and 200m sprint double in Rio last summer, clocked 10.78 seconds to finish clear of United States' Tori Bowie and claim a maximum eight qualification points.

