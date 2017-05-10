Decathlete Garrett Scantling trying to make it in the NFL
Garrett Scantling decided before his freshman year at Georgia to honor his track and field scholarship and focus solely on the decathlon . Now five years out of football , Scantling has shelved his decathlon career for a chance to make the Atlanta Falcons ' 53-man roster.
