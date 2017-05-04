Dame Mary Peters calls on Seb Coe to reject plan to remove pre-2005 records
British Olympic great Dame Mary Peters has urged world athletics chief Seb Coe to reject a radical plan to retire records set before 2005. The proposal, which has already been backed by European Athletics, calls for an overhaul of how governing bodies recognise records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC