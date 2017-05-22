Cyclists go the extra distance as ann...

Cyclists go the extra distance as annual tour proves a stunning success again

For the first time, the distance of the rides were upped so that participants could tackle the 60, 80, or 130 mile routes - and conditions for cycling were nigh on perfect with the cloudy weather giving way to outbreaks of sunshine. And there was no shortage of high profile entrants, with Dame Katherine Jane Grainger DBE, the rower who with five Olympic medals is Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian - amongst those to congregate at the start line at Crug Glas Country House from around 6am in the morning.

