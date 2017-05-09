Crouser Powers Up for Pre - Tuesday, 09 May 2017
When Ryan Crouser became the youngest Olympic shot put champion in 24 years by claiming gold at Rio de Janeiro last August, few were aware how close it came to not happening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newberg Graphic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC