Crawford says move to 147 is soon, but Diaz at MSG is next

The undefeated champion will defend his titles Saturday against Felix Diaz, a 2008 Olympic gold medalist from the Dominican Republic. It's Crawford's first bout in the main arena at Madison Square Garden, another step in his rise to becoming one of boxing's marquee fighters.

