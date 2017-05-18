Conor McGregor signs contract to figh...

Conor McGregor signs contract to fight Floyd Mayweather

UFC President Dana White confirmed Wednesday that Conor McGregor had agreed terms to a fight that would see the Irishman face former five-weight boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather. "The McGregor side is done," White told CNN affiliate TNT.

