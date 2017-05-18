Column: Shed no tears for Sharapova in fight against doping
French Open officials could easily have given Maria Sharapova an exemption to play in their tournament, now that she has finished a 15-month ban for doping. The decision to do so wouldn't have outraged many, since a lot of fans already sympathize with her contention that she is not an intentional doper.
