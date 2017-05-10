Carli Lloyd stars as Manchester City ...

Carli Lloyd stars as Manchester City Women win FA Cup for first time

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

Carli Lloyd delivered again on the big stage as Manchester City Women swept aside Birmingham City Ladies 4-1 in the SSE Women's FA Cup final. Almost five years on from netting a double in the London 2012 Olympic final at Wembley, where the United States were 2-1 winners over Japan, Lloyd was back at the stadium on Manchester City duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez 17 hr TooPhart 2
News Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her... May 6 Opens phartz 2
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr 19 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,004,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC