Canadian boxing judge suspended by WBA over decision

A controversial decision awarding a victory to Hassan N'Dam, left, over Ryoto Murata, right, resulted in the suspension of Canadian judge Hubert Earle and Panamanian judge Gustavo Padilla today. The World Boxing Association has suspended two judges after their scoring of the Hassan N'Dam and Ryota Murata WBA middleweight title fight last Saturday in Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.