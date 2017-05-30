Can Rafael Nadal win a 10th French Open title? The "King of Clay" is ready to reign again.
Rafael Nadal may have won the last of his nine French Open titles in 2014, but after a difficult couple of seasons the Spaniard now looks back to his invincible best so will he finally achieve "La Decima" -- by winning a historic 10th crown at Roland Garros? Defending champion Novak Djokovic believes Nadal is the man to beat at Roland Garros, a tournament which starts on May 28, and not many would argue with the Serb based on the nine-time champion's current form. "He's been playing some extraordinary tennis this year," Djokovic tells CNN Sport.
