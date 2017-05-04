Boxing on hot streak ahead of Canelo-Chavez Jr. showdown
Last week, 90,000 fans packed Wembley Stadium in London for a heavyweight thriller. On Saturday, Mexican rivals Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. square off in front of what's expected to be the largest indoor crowd for a bout in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC