Boxing: Look for Gennady Golovkin to stop Canelo Alvarez in entertaining fight
Finally, the Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez middleweight title fight has been made for Sept. 16. But will it be a dud, like another highly anticipated fight that took much longer to make? "We have two great warriors here," Oscar De La Hoya said upon announcing the fight inside the ring following Alvarez's shutout victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
