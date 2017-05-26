Boxing: Errol Spence Jr. looks to prove worth in Kell Brook's town
Plenty has been made of Errol Spence Jr. and how good the 2012 U.S. Olympian might become as a pro. On Saturday, he'll have to prove his worth on the road in front of a crowd that is going to be rooting wildly for Kell Brook, who is one heck of a champion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC