Bolt wants to be among best football players in world

17 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Usain Bolt conquered athletics and now the fastest man on the planet says he wants to become among the top players in world football.The 30-year-old Jamaican sprint legend will retire after the World Championships in London in August after a track and field career in which he has amassed eight Olympic gold medals, 11 world titles and three world records. Bolt has already made clear his desire to become a footballer, but spelling out his ambitions, the Manchester United fan told France's So Foot magazine: "I have the ambition to become one of the top 50 , if I get the chance to play regularly, and I want to be an attacker who scores at least 20 goals per season."

