Bolt wants to be among best football players in world

Usain Bolt conquered athletics and now the fastest man on the planet says he wants to become among the top players in world football.The 30-year-old Jamaican sprint legend will retire after the World Championships in London in August after a track and field career in which he has amassed eight Olympic gold medals, 11 world titles and three world records. Bolt has already made clear his desire to become a footballer, but spelling out his ambitions, the Manchester United fan told France's So Foot magazine: "I have the ambition to become one of the top 50 , if I get the chance to play regularly, and I want to be an attacker who scores at least 20 goals per season."

