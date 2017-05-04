Bobsled star Steven Holcomb found dea...

Bobsled star Steven Holcomb found dead in Lake Placid; won 3 Olympic medals

16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Steven Holcomb, the longtime U.S. bobsledding star who drove to three Olympic medals after beating a disease that nearly robbed him of his eyesight, was found dead in Lake Placid, New York, on Saturday. The U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Bobsled and Skeleton announced the death of the 2010 gold medalist, the cause of which remains unclear.

