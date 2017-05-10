Blackburn's decline from Premier League champions to League One
Blackburn dropped into English football's third tier for the first time since 1980 on Sunday despite a victory over Brentford. May 1995: Just three years after they were promoted into the division, Kenny Dalglish led Rovers to the Premier League title, fuelled by the fortune of local steel magnate Jack Walker and the goals of 'SAS' strike-force Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton.
