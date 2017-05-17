Billion dollar race to break 2-hour marathon mark is afoot

In this Saturday, May 6, 2017 file photo, Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line of a marathon race at the Monza Formula One racetrack, Italy. Eliud Kipchoge was 26 seconds from making history on May 6. Nike and Adidas have announced separate plans to attack the 2-hour marathon, with both introducing shoe lines linked to the effort.

