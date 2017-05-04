AVP commish Donald Sun talks status, future of beach volleyball
Some early-week forecasts for Huntington State Beach called for as much as an 80 percent chance of rain during the live televised Sunday finals of the Association of Professional Volleyball's 2017 season-opening event. “Now you've got me worried,” the AVP commissioner said with a nervous laugh earlier this week from his Newport Beach office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC