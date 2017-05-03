AVP beach volleyball season hits Huntington Beach with new vibe
Without even having a physical list in front of him, AVP commissioner Donald Sun appeared to be more blown away by the sheer volume of how many signed up for this weekend's Huntington Beach Open season-launching event, rather than being even slightly discouraged by those few who didn't. “When you've got 270 names there – almost 64 women's teams and 74 men's teams – that's really big,” said Sun, who starts his fifth year in charge of the longest running U.S. pro beach volleyball league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC