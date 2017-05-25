Athletics stars eager to honour Manch...

Athletics stars eager to honour Manchester bombing victims at Great CityGames

18 hrs ago

British long jumper Greg Rutherford believes Friday's Great CityGames in Manchester will be a "tribute" to those who died on Monday and a message to terrorists that they will not win. An evening of free, world-class athletics in the city centre looked unlikely on Tuesday morning after the bombing at the Manchester Arena, but the council and police gave the event the go-ahead later that day, a decision Rutherford strongly endorsed.

