April Ross on her AVP future: Ita s a no-brainer; I want to be here

9 hrs ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH >> On a blustery cold and misty May afternoon of beach volleyball, April Ross was trying to stay chill. The 34-year-old veteran of Olympic-sized drama sat composed in the athletes tent at the AVP's Huntington Beach Open late Saturday afternoon, not long after her and partner Whitney Pavlik grinded out a three-set win in the challengers bracket to earn a semifinal spot in today's competition.

