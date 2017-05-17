Answers on Russia still far away as anti-doping agency meets
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016, file photo, former Russian pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia. On Thursday, May 18, 2017, a bit over a year after The New York Times revealed the sordid specifics... MONTREAL - The lurid details - dark-of-night swapping of tainted urine samples with clean ones through a hole cut into the wall - have been confirmed by an independent investigator who delivered a 144-page report with the proof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC